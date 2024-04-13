Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,218 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKR

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.