Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,212,150 shares of company stock worth $33,495,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

