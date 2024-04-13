Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $180,521,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after purchasing an additional 607,462 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

