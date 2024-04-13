Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $152.75 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on H. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.