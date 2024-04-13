Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,248 shares of company stock worth $4,612,902. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

