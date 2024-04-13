Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.25 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

