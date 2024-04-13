Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of International Seaways worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.27%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

