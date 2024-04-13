Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

