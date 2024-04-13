Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 282.35%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

