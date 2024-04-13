Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $111,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $23.83 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

