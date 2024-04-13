Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $6.14 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $865.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

