Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $1.74 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.