Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

