Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 959.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth $30,261,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $162.64.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.