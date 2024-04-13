Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,943 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,943 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,743,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,571,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of SHLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

