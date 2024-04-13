Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,832,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 129,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 541,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 445,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.