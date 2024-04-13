Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 87.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in FOX by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

