Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after acquiring an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $211.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $246.79.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

