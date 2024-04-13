Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

