Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 2,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Grab by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,176,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Grab’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

