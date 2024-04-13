Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,347 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

