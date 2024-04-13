Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,713 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIO by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

