Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,269 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

