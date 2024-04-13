Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,751 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Uniti Group worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 545,205 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 595,864 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

