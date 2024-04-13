Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yum China alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 1,325.8% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 54,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.65.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.