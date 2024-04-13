AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

