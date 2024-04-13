AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.
AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.0 %
AssetMark Financial stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.54.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
