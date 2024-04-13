AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $68.11

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.11, but opened at $69.88. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 1,024,192 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

