ATI (NYSE:ATI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ATI Stock Down 0.9 %

ATI stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. ATI has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $52.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

