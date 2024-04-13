Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,296,500. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $206.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

