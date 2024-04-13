Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $204.74

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $204.74, but opened at $213.75. Atlassian shares last traded at $214.11, with a volume of 333,714 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.81.

Atlassian Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,296,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

