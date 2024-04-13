Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.81.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $206.53 on Thursday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,296,500 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

