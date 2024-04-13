AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on T. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

