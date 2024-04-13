Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,055 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $35,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

