Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $115.26 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.18.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

