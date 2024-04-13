Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $50.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.
Avient Price Performance
AVNT opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $43.97.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
