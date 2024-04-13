B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
