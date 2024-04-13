Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.13

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 367,152 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

