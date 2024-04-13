Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.76. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 607,099 shares.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.