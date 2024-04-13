Bank of America Lowers Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $54.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 357,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

