Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.66. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 6,374 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

