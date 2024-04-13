Barclays Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $175.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $133.71 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lear by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Lear by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Lear by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.