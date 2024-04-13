Barclays Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,785.57.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.0 %

FCNCA opened at $1,569.17 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,559.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.56.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 178.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

