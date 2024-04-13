Barclays Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGA. UBS Group upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

