BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.54

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.54 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.63). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,760,843 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £923.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.33 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 3.97 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.
BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.
