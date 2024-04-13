BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.54

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.54 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.63). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,760,843 shares trading hands.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £923.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.33 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 3.97 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.

Insider Activity

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

In related news, insider June Aitken acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £15,065 ($19,067.21). In other BBGI Global Infrastructure news, insider June Aitken purchased 11,500 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £15,065 ($19,067.21). Also, insider Andrew Sykes purchased 20,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,907.23). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.