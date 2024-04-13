Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Beyond Air Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.18. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

