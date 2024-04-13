Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.
Beyond Air Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.18. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
