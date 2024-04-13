Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Cut by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.96.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.78 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.02. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

