Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $721,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $83,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.11 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

