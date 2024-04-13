Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $754,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

