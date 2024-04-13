Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

