Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 52,481 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,481 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

